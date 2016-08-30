Killeen Fire Dept. Responds To Overnight Apartment Fire

Killeen firefighters fought a triplex fire at 608 West Avenue J overnight.

The Bell County Sheriff’s office confirmed that the Killeen Fire Department responded to reports of the complex fire around 2:45 Tuesday. The fire was put out shortly before sunrise.

One resident was inside the complex smelled smoke, and then ran and called 911. There were no injuries were reported, but three people are with out home now. News Channel 25 was first on the scene.

