Shooting outside CTX adult entertainment venue

Police in Waco are looking for two men who left the scene after shooting at a woman out Two Minnies Adult Entertainment Club.

According to Waco police, officers responded to a call at 1:40 a.m. early this morning at the establishment in the 600 block of Ruby Ave.

After two men and a woman were arguing in the parking lot of the establishment, the woman got into her car and crashed it into the men's vehicle.

As she fled the scene, the two men fired shots at her car and subsequently left the scene.

No word if anyone was injured in the incident.

