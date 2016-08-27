Margarita and Salsa Festival kicks off in Waco

The 21st Annual Margarita and Salsa Festival kicked off Saturday.

Organizers are expecting at least 6,000 people to make their way into the Extraco Events Center in Waco.

The event benefits the scholarship program at the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo. The event is one of the larger music festivals in Waco.

Zane Williams, Eli Young Band, and Turnpike Troubadours are expected to play.

Tickets are $36 at the door.

The event ends at midnight.

