CTX first responders compete in Battle of the Badges blood drive

The competition is on between local departments to see which one can get the most blood donations in a week.

The Battle of the Badges blood drive kicked off Saturday morning. The event was held outside of Firehouse Subs on Franklin Avenue in Waco.

Waco Police Department, Waco Fire Department, and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office partnered up with Carter BloodCare for the blood drive.

Whichever department gets the most people to donate wins a trophy. Donors were encouraged to donate on behalf of their “favorite badge.”

“If you ever follow an email trail between a fireman and a police chief or a police chief and a sheriff’s deputy, it’s pretty intense…the competition that they have between each other,” Carter BloodCare account consultant Clinton McCoy said.

“Historically, it has not been good for the firemen. But I will say this... the gentlemen and the women at the sheriff’s office this year and the police department...they better watch out, 'cause we're coming for that trophy,” Waco Professional Firefighters Association vice president Philip Burnett said.

The Battle of the Badges ends on Sept. 3.

