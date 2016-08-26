New security measures implemented at McLane Stadium

High school football season is officially underway and the Baylor University Bears will take the field next week.

If you went to the high school game Friday or plan to go to the Bears game next Friday at McLane Stadium, you'll have to pass through some new security.

Baylor is the first Big 12 school to install metal detectors at its football stadium, according to Baylor’s Department of Public Safety Associate Vice President Mark Childers.

“For the last year we’ve been monitoring and evaluating all the professional [teams], MLB, National Hockey League, NFL,” Childers said. “They’re all moving to that model. They’re implementing magnetometers at their site and we like we wanted be on the cutting edge and the front end of that movement.”

Childers said up to 45,000 fans will pass through more than 40 metal detectors on game days. Baylor’s assistant athletic director Drew Pittman said crews can roll them out to each gate, and then take them back into the stadium quickly and efficiently.

“These are great because they’re multi-purpose, and they’re on wheels so we’ll use them as well for other athletic events,” Pittman said.

Pittman urges fans to leave their bags and purses in the car or at home. However, he said if you must take them into the stadium, you can find a lists of banned items here.

