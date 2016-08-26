Baylor coach Mulkey helps send school supplies to her hometown's flood victims

Baylor Lady Bears basketball coach Kim Mulkey is as popular in her hometown of Hammond, Louisiana as she is in Central Texas, and on Friday morning, she helped out her hometown by sending a semi-truck full of school supplies to flooding victims in Hammond.

“I am a product of the public schools in Hammond, and I found out the kids are in need of school supplies,” Mulkey said in a press release. “Because I am so far away, this is the least I could do to help.”

The 18-wheeler took off from Waco around 8am Friday morning with around $35,000 worth of school supplies, as well as water and other sundries for Hammond. The donations came from coach Mulkey, H-E-B, and other local businesses.

Jeff Herbelin, a friend of Mulkey’s and the truck’s driver, told News Channel 25 that the truck is scheduled to arrive in Hammond around 8am Saturday morning and the supplies will be in the hands of K-12 students on the first day of school next Wednesday.

“Thirty-five thousand dollars was raised by Kim, HEB, local businesses, personal friends, and those with ties to Louisiana,” said Jeff Herbelin, a personal friend. “They were having a lot of trouble finding school supplies. They talked to Kim and they got things going. Not only is this school supplies for the Tangipahoa Parish, but they are also allowing displaced students in who are still suffering from the flooding for schooling.”

