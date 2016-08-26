Waco wreck damages busy bridge guardrail

One of Waco’s busiest bridges suffered significant guardrail damage after a wreck early Friday morning.

Waco police and fire departments responded to the Valley Mills Drive and I-35 southbound frontage road around 2 a.m, to find a silver truck dangling off the eastbound overpass crossing I-35. The truck sustained heavy damage to the front end. There’s no report on whether or not the driver was injured, but no ambulance responded to the scene.

Officials had the scene cleared around 3 a.m.

