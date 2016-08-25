Police release sketch of man who robbed Scott & White employee

The Temple Police Department released a sketch of a man who robbed a Scott & White employee on hospital property.

The robbery happened at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 14 in a laundry service room at Scott & White Memorial Hospital.

The employee told police a man entered the room and showed a knife. They both got physical, and the man was able to get the wallet out of the employee's pocket and run away.

The victim told police the man was about 5'11", with short blonde hair, a skinny build, and a tattoo on his back.

A Texas Rangers forensic artist helped the employee with a sketch of the man and the tattoo.

If you have any information about the robbery or recognize the man in the sketch, contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS.

