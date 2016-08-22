Katie Engleson joined KXXV as a Sports Reporter and Weekend Sports Anchor in August of 2016.

Katie graduated from The University of Alabama in May of 2016 with a Bachelor’s degree in Communication and Information Sciences. During her time as an undergraduate student, she covered Alabama Athletics for WVUA-23 and served as a sports talk show host for the Tuscaloosa News’ "Tide Sports Road Crew Show". Katie was also a member of ESPNU Campus Connection where was a student correspondent and had the opportunity to assist ESPN production with various programs.

She was a member of the prestigious University of Alabama Crimsonettes where she had the opportunity to perform at 2 Football National Championships, 3 SEC Championships, 2 Sugar Bowls and the Cotton Bowl. During Katie’s last year with the Crimsonettes she was selected to the 2015-2016 Leadership Team.

Outside of her studies, Katie made a major commitment to community service. She was on UA’s Best Buddies and Special Olympics Executive Councils and was selected to represent the University of Alabama at the 2015 Best Buddies International Leadership Conference. Katie was also a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority, where she held several leadership positions and was a member of the Student Government Association’s “It’s on Us” Campaign Task Force Team.

Originally from South Florida, Katie is excited to call Central Texas her new home.

Keep up with Katie on Twitter, @KatieEngleson and on Facebook, Katie Engleson NC 25.