Temple House Fire Forces Family To Live With Relatives

TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) - A house fire erupted in the 3100 block of Keller Road Sunday evening around 8:09 p.m.
First responders arrived at the scene at 8:15 p.m. and were able to get the blaze under control by 8:41 p.m.
No injuries were reported, but the family of four living in the house were displaced and will be temporarily living with relatives.
Officials say the garage received heavy fire damage while there was smoke damage inside of the house.
Investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the fire.
We'll have updates to this story as it unfolds.
