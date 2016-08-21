Fire at Temple factory under control

Temple Fire Department now have a fire at Carpenter Company under control.

The fire department responded to reports of a structure fire at 2611 N General Bruce Drive around 6:30 p.m.

Temple Fire Department, Public Information Officer, Thomas Pechal, said employees had to be evacuated from the factory when the fire broke out. They believe that foam overheated during a manufacturing process causing the smoke. One employee was treated for smoke inhalation, but there were no other injuries reported.

Officials said the fire is maintained and they are ventilating the building.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.