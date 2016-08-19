Poor water quality remains for Dog Ridge Water Supply customers

After another day with their taps running dry, the Dog Ridge Water Supply customers want changes at the company.

On Friday evening, a special meeting was hosted by the company's board members, and people thought they would discuss solutions.

Some people in the Bell County community had questions and concerns about the quality of their water.

But, when they tried to speak out, they were told not to.

"I think it’s a joke were not allowed to ask questions or speak,” said Joe Truelove.

Truelove is one of many Bell County residents who are demanding answers.

Residents said their water has been turned off multiple times this week alone and they’re fed up.

"The only way to fix this mess is to wait until next March and get rid of them all,” said Mike Pedersen.

While speaking with the president of the Dog Ridge Water Supply Corporation, he declined to answer some questions.

He said people should continue to boil and drink the water, despite the poor quality.

"If you boil it, it's absolutely fine to drink. I understand there are some concerns but like I said there's only one site that's giving us problems so, I don't know," said Dog Ridge President Wayne Rutherford.

This year the Dog Ridge Water Supply Corporation has been cited more than a few dozen times by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, (TCEQ).

This comes after reports showed outstanding levels of E.coli and coliform bacteria in the water.

During the special meeting on Friday, instead of discussing the citizens’ concerns, the only item on the agenda was to agree for a consultant to identify problems.

However, a few board members challenged Rutherford because there were no real solutions discussed.

Rutherford also refused to answer if there was a time-line on the boil water notice to be lifted.

