Fire engulfs van on I-35 near Elm Mott

It could have been a lot worse for a man who’s work van caught fire on I-35 overnight near Elm Mott. McLennan County Sheriff’s officials told News Channel 25 the driver of the van was traveling north on I-35 when he suddenly heard a tire blowout. He then pulled over near exit 343 to assess the damage. Instantly, the blown tire began smoking and then he tried to prevent more damage by splashing water on it. Witnesses on the scene told News Channel 25 the entire van became engulfed in flames within seconds. The driver of the van wasn’t injured, and the Elm Mott Fire Department firefighters arrived shortly thereafter to extinguish the flames. The witness took the driver of the van home.

