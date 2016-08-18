Boil water notice remains for Dog Ridge Water Supply customers

Another water shut-off has Dog Ridge Water Supply customer’s angry and they're demanding changes.

People in some parts of Bell County had their water shut off again on Wednesday.

Susan Beauchamp is one of thousands in Bell County who wants the same thing: clean water.

She said every month, or every other month, the water goes out.

"I can't drink the water, the dogs won't even drink it, they turn away if you give it to them from the tap," said Beauchamp.

Beauchamp has been living in Bell County for more than a decade and she said the water supply system has always had issues.

Since mid-June the water has been shut off twice, they've had more than five boil water notices, and it's costing her a lot of money.

Boiling water just to clean and give to the pets, has become a routine for this family. Beauchamp said she recently received a late water bill that was almost twice the normal amount for this time of year. She said she's unsure why people are expected to pay for water, when they have none.

“It's either smells like sewage or bleach," said Beauchamp.



Due to the poor water quality she has been forced to replace appliances multiple times. Beauchamp said the sediment in the water is so bad, that it completely destroys her appliances.

“It's absolutely ridiculous," said Beauchamp.

Having to shower at the gym and use pool water to flush the toilet has made this family angry to call this area in Bell County their home.

On Friday, the Dog Ridge Water Supply Corporation will host a meeting to discuss a proposal that will analyze the water system.

Beauchamp and other residents in the area are hoping this corporation comes up with a solution, to help fix this problem.

The meeting is open to the public, it will be held at 7480 FM 2410, Belton, TX, at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.