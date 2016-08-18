Former NFL star Sharper sentenced to prison - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Former NFL star Sharper sentenced to prison

By Vince Erickson, Anchor
 Former NFL star Darren Sharper is headed to federal prison.  Judge Jane Triche Milazzo sentenced Sharper to 18-years in prison.  He had pleaded no contest to charges of drugging and raping women in four states.

 Prosecutors had suggested a 9-year prison term for Sharper back in June, but Milazzo rejected that plea deal as too lenient.

 Sharper played safety in a 14-year NFL career—with the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints.

