Rising creek levels shut down Salado road

A Salado road has been closed due to a flooded creek.

The road, South Ridge Road, is located between Mill Creek Drive and Park Drive in Salado.

According to the Salado Police Chief Jack Hensley, the creek was 5 feet deep at 4 p.m…but this morning, the creek was about 7-and-a-half feet deep.

Hensley said that the levels of the creek fluctuate during rain.

Residents living near the creek aren’t concerned.

Chisholm Trail in Salado is also closed due to the fluctuating creek levels.

