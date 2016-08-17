Flash flooding in Central Texas leaves a few homes with water damage

Many areas in Central Texas have been affected by flash flooding.

Now, some homes in Bell County are starting to get water damage from the rain.

A few houses near Belton Lake have experienced water damage and the Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies said this is not a traditional area where they've had problems before.

Those homes were in the 500 block of Woodland Point, Co Sheriff’s Deputies said they were surprised to see flooding on this block considering the altitude of these homes.

Since the rain will continue for the rest of the week emergency management expects to see the most damage in the Eastern part of the county.

Emergency management officials say multiple roads were barricaded due to high water reports.

Some of the roads included Riverside trial near Pea Ridge, Brewer Road, and F-M 24-84 at Crows Ranch Road.

A few other roads in the county flooded earlier in the day, but with flash flooding the water receded just as quickly as it rose.

Emergency management officials are asking residents to not to drive or walk through standing water, if you see large puddles turn around and don't drown.

