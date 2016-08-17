Flash flooding moves across CTX, some roads closed

A flash flood watch continues across Central Texas. We also have several watches and warnings across the area.

Currently the only road closures reported in Bell County are Riverside Trail near Pea Ridge and Brewer Road.

TXDOT reports FM 2484 at Crows Ranch Road is also closed.

Numerous other roads were briefly closed throughout the day but the water quickly receded and these are the only closures we currently have.

There was a report of one home that was flooded with a few inches of water on Woodland Point near Lake Belton but damage was minor. We will keep you updated if situation worsens but thus far things are not too bad.

The main concern right now is for the I-35 corridor between Temple and Hillsboro. A line of storms has set up along I-35 and the persistent rain has caused areas of the interstate to flood and slow traffic to a crawl.

A flood advisory is in place for McLennan and Bell counties. Remember to turn and around and don't drown!

