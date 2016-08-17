Makenzi Henderson is the 10 p.m. anchor and a reporter for KXXV. She comes to Waco with nearly a decade of experience anchoring, reporting and producing.

Before coming to KXXV, Makenzi anchored and reported at stations in Wilmington, NC, Davenport, IA, Duluth, MN, and Rapid City, SD.

She’s earned several awards during her career including 2015 TV News Anchor of the Year from the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas, and 2009 Best Spot News from the Great Plains Associated Press.

Makenzi grew up in the great white north, but has spent the last few years in warmer climates so she’s excited to continue that in Texas.

When Makenzi isn’t at work, she loves to sing, hike, read, workout, paint, and hang with her dogs, Stella and Marte.

