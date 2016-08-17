Waco firefighters respond to early morning blaze

Waco firefighters responded to a fire call at the 5100 block of Franklin Avenue around 2:30 Wednesday morning in the upstairs section of Waco Motorsports.

A Waco Fire Chief told News Channel 25 that it happened in the 2nd floor offices. The fire has been put out. The extent of the damage is still unknown. There were no injuries.

Waco Motorsports spokesperson Anson Massey said--in a statement sent to News Channel 25-- that multiple fire departments were able to contain the fire to the upstairs, which prevented any damage to the major units to the ground level. Massey added Waco Motorsports will be closed today, but will reopen soon, and that no other businesses connected to the building are affected and are open for business.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.