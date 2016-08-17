Man stabbed to death in Belton identified, suspect identified

Police have arrested the man responsible for the stabbing death of a Belton man.

A man was stabbed to death Tuesday night outside of an apartment complex in Belton.

Police have identified Jonathan Medina, 29, as the suspect.

Police said the stabbing happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Carla Apartments on the 400 block of North Wall Street.

They found him within a half mile of the apartment complex and arrested him.

Bradley Moffett, 30, was transported to Scott & White Memorial Hospital in Temple, where he later died.

Medina is being held on a $1 million dollar bond in Bell County Jail and is charged with First Degree Murder.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.