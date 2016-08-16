Alzheimer's Association in Waco kicks off the Walk to End Alzheimer's

The Alzheimer’s Association held a kick off at Brookdale Senior Living Lake Brazos in Waco Tuesday night for a walk to end Alzheimer's.

The walk isn’t until October, but organizers said they launch early in hopes of making as much money as possible by getting the word on events and fundraisers leading up to the walk. That’s extremely important, they said, because they need money for research, and research is the key to finding a cure.

The numbers are dire in Texas. Texas Department of Health statistics show Texas ranks fourth in the number of Alzheimer's cases, and second in the number of deaths from the disease.

In the meantime, organizers said they have some very dedicated caregivers, like Lisa Dunn, who help make life better for patients. Dunn is now the marketing coordinator is Brookdale Senior Living, but she has plenty of experience working with patients.

"When I come in and I work with my residents, I leave Lisa where she is. If I'm going to work with Bill, I become Bill. I'm going to become Bill's life, I'm going to get related with Bill. You know, I just go from there,” Dunn said.

The walk is at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Indian Spring Park. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.