Man found dead in Killeen home died of natural causes

Killeen Police detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in his home Monday afternoon.

An elderly man who was found dead in his home in Killeen died of natural causes, police said.

Killeen police were originally investigating his death as "questionable" because of the circumstances surrounding his death.

On Aug. 8, a relative found the man, who was in his 80s, dead on the floor inside his house on the 1200 block of Jefferis Avenue. The relative told police all the doors to the house were open.

Police also found a dead dog beneath a car that was parked in the driveway. Killeen Animal Services found two other dogs. They were OK.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Carroll Smith said autopsy results confirmed the elderly man died of natural causes.

