Boy thought asleep in San Marcos pool had really drowned

By Vince Erickson, Anchor
SAN MARCOS (KXXV) -

  A four year old boy who appeared to be sleeping had really drowned at a San Marcos apartment complex pool last Saturday.

  Police identified the victim as Dixon Ramirez Valdez.

  Investigators say a six year old girl noticed Dixon along the side of the pool and he appeared to be asleep.  She told an 18-year old, who removed Dixon from the water and did CPR.

  Dixon later died at an area hospital. 

  Authorities have ordered an autopsy.

