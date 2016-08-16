Boy thought asleep in San Marcos pool had really drowned

A four year old boy who appeared to be sleeping had really drowned at a San Marcos apartment complex pool last Saturday.

Police identified the victim as Dixon Ramirez Valdez.

Investigators say a six year old girl noticed Dixon along the side of the pool and he appeared to be asleep. She told an 18-year old, who removed Dixon from the water and did CPR.

Dixon later died at an area hospital.

Authorities have ordered an autopsy.

