No major flooding reported in Bell County following rainy day

Despite Monday's unseasonable weather, there were no reports of any major flooding in Bell County.

Officials with the Bell County Office of Emergency Management said there was nothing out of the ordinary to report.

They said, however, there was a false alarm about a car stuck in high water Monday afternoon.

A caller said they saw what they believed to be a car underwater on Sparta Road near Belton. It turned out to be a piece of guardrail the caller mistook for a car.

The levels in local creeks and rivers did increase, though, because of the rain.

A creek near the Veterans Memorial Boulevard exit going westbound on Highway 190 was rushing with water. Last week, that same creek had very little water flowing through it. Some of the plants in that creek had toppled over because of the force of the rushing water.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Carroll Smith said there weren't any reports of major flooding in the city.

First Alert 25 Chief Meteorologist Matt Hines said the rain is expected to pick up Tuesday, so there are concerns about flooding throughout the area.

