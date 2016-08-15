Baylor’s Bromell Places Eighth In 100-Meter Olympic Final - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor’s Bromell Places Eighth In 100-Meter Olympic Final

By Chris Barnhardt, News Content Specialist
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil - Former Baylor track and field sprinter Trayvon Bromell finished eighth in the 100-meter final at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Sunday in Olympic Stadium.

 

Battling an Achilles injury, Bromell ran a 10.06 out of lane two in his first Olympic final appearance. The St. Petersburg, Fla. product had the second-fastest reaction time out of the blocks at .135 seconds and was stride-for-stride with eventual silver medalist Justin Gatlin through the first 20 meters.

 

Bromell advanced to the finals by running a 10.01 in the semifinal round. That mark placed the New Balance professional third in his semifinal and he was forced to wait to see if he would advance on time. Bromell ended up being the eighth and final competitor into the final. 

 

WHAT’S NEXT
Bromell is now scheduled to be a part of the United States’ 4x100-meter relay, which starts Thursday.

COMPLETE RESULTS
100 Meters - Semifinals
t7. Trayvon Bromell (USA) - 10.01

100 Meters - Finals 
8. Trayvon Bromell (USA) - 10.06

