Suspect escapes after leading Killeen police on high-speed chase

A suspect escaped police early Sunday morning after leading them on a high-speed chase in Killeen. 

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Carroll Smith said an officer attempted to make a traffic stop on South 2nd Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard when the suspect sped off.

Officers lost sight of the car near a shopping center, Smith said.

No damage or injuries were reported.

No further information was available.

