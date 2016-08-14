One injured after drive-by shooting in Killeen

A person was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound after an overnight drive-by shooting in Killeen.

The shooting happened at about 4 a.m. Sunday.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Carroll Smith said a dark-colored SUV was traveling on Elms Road when two vehicles passed it and fired shots.

One person was shot and taken to Metroplex Hospital. They're expected to be OK.

No further information was available.

