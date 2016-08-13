Copperas Cove police searching for aggravated robbery suspect

The Copperas Cove Police Department is searching for a man involved in an aggravated robbery.

The robbery happened at 10:49 p.m. Friday at the Copperas Hills Food Mart on West Avenue E.

Police said a man walked into the store, showed the clerk his gun, demanded money, and exited through the front entrance.

Police wouldn't say how much money he took.

The 23-year-old clerk wasn't hurt.

The man was wearing a black mask, dark clothing, and a black backpack.

Contact the Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111 if you have any information that could help police find him.

