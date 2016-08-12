Collision In Copperas Cove claims one life, injures another

Copperas Cove police are investigating a traffic accident that claimed one life and injured another person.

Police responded to a collision that involved two vehicles at the 1200 block of Business 190 just after 7 a.m. this morning. The initial investigation revealed a 2005 Volkswagen Passat was traveling eastbound on Business 190 when it crossed over the center median and into the oncoming westbound lane. The Passat collided head-on with a 2014 Toyota Camry that was in a westbound lane.

The driver of the Passat, 23-year old Alisha Kristen Brown of Killeen, was pronounced dead--her body was transported to the Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas for an autopsy. The driver of the Camry, a 20-year old female, was taken by helicopter to Scott and White hospital with injuries—the extent still unknown. The names of the two women involved have not been released.

The Copperas Cove Police Department is continuing to investigate this collision.