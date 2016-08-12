Family still looking for answers in unsolved murder - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Family still looking for answers in unsolved murder

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

It's been a year exactly since Avra Byrd’s son, Dymonique Anderson was gunned down, and police still have not arrested her son's killer or killers for his murder.

Byrd said her son was shot five times in the back and once in his head in a drive-by shooting on 10th and Colcord. "[It feels] like it happened yesterday – I just want justice for my son," Byrd said.

The murdered man's aunt said life has not been the same for her sister since she loss her son. "My sister, man, she used to always be happy and now she’s just always in pain," said Bri Johnson.

And Byrd admits things are not the same for her since he son was killed. 

"I've lost a lot of weight, I’ve lost my job, I can’t eat -- I’m going through a lot," she said. "I can’t sleep, I sit up all day, [I] sit up all night, [and] when I do go to sleep I jump up thinking something is going happen to one of my kids," she added.

Since Anderson's murder, his family is now forced to visit a memorial to remember him, and his mother said she goes just to tell her  son that he is loved.

"My husband has to bring me by here every day to see where my son got murdered at to tell him that I love him," Byrd said. "Everyday somebody in the house is going to mention Dymonique’s name. Somebody’s going to say something about Dymonique because we miss him so much."

But Johnson has not only spent the year since Anderson's murder missing him, but also making sure his memorial stays in tact. 

"I want to make sure that they never come here and see it looking how they feel," she said. 

Johnson said she not only keeps the memorial up for the family, but also in the hopes that it will teach whoever killed Anderson a lesson

If they never get caught I hope they learn that life is more valuable… I hope they learn something from this,” Johnson said.

An official with the Waco Police Department said the investigation into Anderson’s murder is still open.

