Moody residents claim they have the world's worst neighbor

“My property has been shot at, my fence, my mail box he just terrorizes us every night.”



This comes from one of many residents in Moody, TX, terrified to show their face on camera because they fear their angry neighbor will retaliate.

“I don't even want to come outside and smoke a cigarette I look out the window before I even walk outside in the mornings now."



Neighbors said they're afraid to even walk around on their property. They said they don't even want to do simple yard tasks like pulling weeds because they're scared they too might catch a stray bullet.

They accused Dylan Pelt, 23, of terrorizing their homes. Records show Pelt has been arrested twice within the past two months for these types of issues. Once for deadly conduct after firing shots at a neighbor’s house and a second time for a noise complaint.

Since the residence falls within county lines according to municipal regulations, people are allowed to fire a weapon on their property, as long as they can contain the projectiles. In this case, however, neighbors said Pelt fired onto someone else’s property which is considered a federal offense.

Another neighbor said “I would like to see this situation stopped. I don't want to come home to my mother getting hurt or my neighbors getting hurt and no one should have to fear walking around in their own land."

Neighbors said this has been ongoing for around one year now they have called Bell County sheriff’s deputies multiple times, but the situation never gets resolved. Now, neighbors said they are filing a civil suit against Pelt hoping this will help fix the problem.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.