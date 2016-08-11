High school student to partner with businesses to prevent child abuse

You can help an abused child, or prevent a child from being abused Saturday in Copperas Cove.

A news release said a Copperas Cove High School senior teamed up with two small businesses to raise funds to fight child abuse by hosting a birthday-themed party.

Kamryn Mayberry, Bearables, and Bits-n-Bites Bakery will host the event called the Bearables/Bits-n-Bites Birthday Bash. The money raised will go to the Coryell County CASA program. Children will able to stuff an animal, and enjoy a birthday party atmosphere.

Bearables just opened its doors in Copperas Cove.

“I've witnessed child abuse not only in the community, but worldwide,” said Bearables owner B.J. Callaway.

“Two years ago while doing an event, where I toOK my company, Bearables, a woman and her children stopped by to stuff a teddy bear and there was also another child that she was watching for a friend. As the child watched as the other two were stuffing a teddy bear, she asked if she could stuff a teddy bear too. The lady replied harshly, ‘No, your mother did not give me money for you, only my kids can do this.’ Of course, the child started crying. The lady then grabbed the child and flung her by her side and continued to scold her. I stepped in and asked if it was ok if I paid for her to stuff a teddy bear. I've held that child close to my heart from that point on. So, naturally I support the cause.”

Bits-n-Bites Cake Shop owner Monique Murphy, who will provide four party themes, said children are our future.

“They deserve the best. They didn't ask to be born in this world,” Murphy said. “The least we can do is raise them to be great products and love them.”

The event is at 209 S. Main Street in Copperas Cove. It costs $10 per child. Call (254) 368-1104 to reserve a spot.

You can sign up for one of three times:

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.