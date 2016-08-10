Copperas Cove's new fire station now open

The City of Copperas Cove announced the new Fire Station No. 2, named in honor of John A. Hull, is now fully operational.

A City of Copperas Cove news release said crews began taking calls for service from the new location last week.

“I would like to thank all of our elected officials, city staff and citizens for their patience as we worked very hard to bring you a quality facility which will deliver the very best Fire and EMS services,” said Fire Chief Michael Neujahr.

The previous location at 1206 West Avenue B is out of service, so city staff said you’ll need to go to the new location for help.