Help fill a backpack for a child in need

While you’re out buying school supplies for your children, why not pick up some extras for those who don’t have the money to buy them.

A United Way of Central Texas news release said it is hosting a backpack drive until Aug. 19 in Temple. UWCT said it tries to make sure all students are able to begin the school year with everything they need.

“Each fall, many parents struggle to equip their children with the proper supplies to begin the school year,” said United Way of Central Texas Director of Marketing and Volunteerism, Mary Beth Kauk. “The United Way of Central Texas aims to ease this stress for Central Texas families by distributing backpacks filled with essential school supplies to at-risk TISD students in grades K-12.”

Supplies needed include:

Backpacks

#2 pencils

Black, blue, and red pens

Spiral notebooks

Crayons

Composition notebooks

Colored pencils

Antibacterial gel

Erasers

Glue sticks

Paper

Backpack and Supplies Drop-off locations:

City of Temple Fire Department, 210 N. 3rd Street

Temple City of Temple Police Department, 209 E. Ave. A

Temple City Hall, 2 N. Main Street

Temple Don Ringler Chevrolet, 7777 S. General Bruce Drive

For more information about the United Way of Central Texas Backpack and Supplies Drive, call (254) 778-8616.

