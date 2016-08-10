Man police searched for in West found dead

The man police were searching for was found dead in a wooded area outside of West.

The West Police Chief said police are using a GPS helicopters out of Austin and K9s to look for Rex Marion Gillaspie.

The 66-year-old has been house-sitting for a friend in the 1400 block of Jane Lane.

West Police said his housemate noticed Gillaspie was not home around 8 a.m. Tuesday, but didn’t think much of it because he’s known to go on walks. The housemate, however, called police Tuesday night after becoming concerned when Gillaspie still had not come home.

West Police said Gillaspie owns, but does not live in a home in the 200 block of Fieldcrest in Hewitt. Hewitt police officers, who are helping in the investigation, said no one has seen him at that home either.

There are no further details released in reference to his death. An autopsy is planned to determine a cause of death.

If you know anything, call the West Police Department at (254) 826-5311, dispatch at (254) 757-5222 or 911.

