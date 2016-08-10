Belton police search for several robbers

Belton police need your help finding the men who robbed a store at gunpoint Tuesday.

A news release on the City of Belton’s website said several men were involved in the robbery at Longhorn Grocery in the 2200 block of Holland Road around 11 p.m.

While no one was hurt, police said one of the suspects did fire a gun during the crime.

Police said they believe the robbery at Longhorn Grocery might be connected to other recent robberies in the area.

If you know anything, call the Belton Police Department at (254) 933-5840 or text tips to (254) 217-6764.

