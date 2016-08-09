Parents angry over Temple day care's sudden closure

Parents whose children were enrolled at Texas State Daycare & Early Start in Temple are upset after finding out about its sudden closure.

The day care closed for business Monday, according to a memo posted on its front door.

Some parents were notified by a phone call; others found out by reading that memo.

"About 11 o'clock I got a message, so I drove up here at midnight last night. And there was a flyer on the door, and that was it. Nothing else was said. Just a piece of paper on the door," Monique Buhl, whose two daughters were enrolled in the day care, said.

That paper surprised lots of parents Tuesday morning.

It read:

"Dear Parents: Due to loss of business, we had to close our doors as of yesterday, August 8th. As owners, we will both be here at 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on August 9th so parents can retrieve their personal belongings."

"I had to call into work today, try to scramble to find a day care and get everything squared away. It's very stressful, to say the least," Buhl said.

Other parents told News Channel 25 they're worried they won't get their first payment for August's tuition back.

"That's what I was trying to ask the guy at the door, but he was very short. He didn't want anyone to talk about it or look at. He just wants everyone to go," Buhl said.

Parents hoping to find some information online about the day care's sudden closure won't be able to. Its website and Facebook page are no longer available.

Buhl thinks the staff was unaware the day care was closing.

"When I picked my daughters up Monday, no one said anything. No [one said], 'Make sure you take your stuff home.' Nothing. Everything was, 'See you tomorrow,'" she said.

News Channel 25 tried to reach the owners for comment. A man at the day care who was giving parents their children's belongings Tuesday afternoon would not comment. Several calls to the day care went unanswered.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.