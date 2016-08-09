Dallas-based food delivery service expands to Waco

You now have another option when it comes to food delivery.

MenuRunners Restaurant Delivery Service, based out of Dallas, started serving Waco Monday, according to a news release.

COO Max Whitemyer said MenuRunners services cities by partnering with local and chain restaurants to deliver food.

Through serving Waco, Whitemyer said the company will also create jobs and help restaurants boost revenue.

You will be able to order from restaurants like Freddy’s Frozen Custard and IHOP.

For more information, go to www.MenuRunners.com.

