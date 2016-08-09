Killeen police search for multiple suspects, several overnight robberies

Killeen Police are searching for suspects involved in several robberies overnight.

Killeen Police responded to a robbery call at The Gateway Food Mart on the 100 block of W. Elms Road at 10:35 p.m. Witnesses said that one man stood as a "lookout" while another man demanded money from the attendant. He was armed with a handgun. The clerk had a bat and hit the suspect, causing him to fall. The suspects fled and didn't get away with anything.

Police then received a call of a robbery at a Star Mart located on the 1700 block of Old FM 440. The two suspects fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police responded to a robbery alarm that was triggered at 10:50 p.m. at a Star Mart in the 4000 block of Watercrest Road. Police say that one suspect stood as "lookout" while an armed man entered the store. They fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

No arrests have been made, and no one inside Star Mart at the time of the robbery was injured. Police have notified detectives. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 254-526-8477.

