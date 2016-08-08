Autopsy ordered after Killeen man found dead in home

Killeen Police detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in his home Monday afternoon.

Bell County Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin said a man in his 80s was found on the floor inside his home on the 1200 block of Jefferis Avenue.

Potvin said the initial call came in after a relative found him unresponsive. The relative said the house's doors were open.

He was pronounced dead at 12:55 p.m. Monday. Potvin said the man's death is questionable.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Carroll Smith said an autopsy has been ordered.

Police also found a dog dead underneath a car on the man's driveway. Killeen Animal Services took two other dogs from the property.

