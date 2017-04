USA is on a quest for their sixth straight gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Former Baylor Basketball star, Britney Griner and The USA Women’s Basketball Team defeated Spain on Monday 103-63, improving 2-0 in group play. Griner scored a total of 10 points.

During her time at Baylor University, Griner, the two-time AP Player of the Year, scored total of 3,283 points, had 1,305 rebounds, 748 blocks, 18 dunks, and .569 field goal percentage.

She holds several NCAA, Big 12, and Baylor Career records.

Griner went on to play in the WNBA, as she was selected as the 2013 No. 1 overall pick by the Phoenix Mercury. She was named the 2014 and 2015 WNBA Defensive Player of The year.

Britney Griner and Team USA will play Serbia on Wednesday.

