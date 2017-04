The City of Waco Parks and Registration Department's Youth Baseball and Softball Leagues are currently open for registration. An informational session will be held Aug. 17 at 6 p.m., at Dubl-R fields at Riverbend Park located at 1001 Lakeshore Dr.

If registered before Aug. 7, the cost per child is $60. The cost after Aug. 7th is $75. The League is open to both boys and girls and has different divisions based on age.

Both teams and individuals can apply at the Parks and Registration office located at 201 W. Waco Dr.

The last day to register is Aug. 12 as league play begins Aug. 22. For more information, call 254-750-5875

