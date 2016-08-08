Woman found on road hospitalized, cause and condition unknown

A woman is hospitalized with injuries after being found on the road just north of Lorena on Monday morning.

DPS troopers responded to a call around 12:30 a.m. on Monday at the northbound Interstate-35 service road near exit 325.

Officials say a woman who was riding in a pick-up truck was rushed to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Hillcrest after being found injured on the side of the service road.

The woman opened the door of the truck because she was going to vomit and fell out of the truck.

The truck stopped further down the road and the driver, Rojelio Moreno Jr. was arrested for his third Driving Under the Influence charge.

Moreno is being held at the McLennan County Jail.

