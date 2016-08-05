Copperas Cove ISD 'Stuffed the Bus'

Copperas Cove kicked off their annual "Stuff The Bus" Friday.

Copperas Cove I.S.D partnered up with Walmart and Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans to help students start the school year off right.

The event was held in order to collect school supplies for students who are in need. Within the first ten minutes of the event more than 1,000 school supplies had been collected and stuffed on the bus.

While, donating school supplies community members got a chance to socialize, enjoy entertainment from Copperas Cove students and also do something to give back to the community.

Public Information Officer, Wendy Sledd, says that she is happy that the event is starting off really well.

"Cove has mainly small businesses. We have over 32,000 people in this community," Sledd said. " We raised over 20,000 in school supplies last year. So if you're blessed reach out and help someone else it will come back to bless you in full.

Their goal this year is to collect 25,000 in schools supplies. If you would like to donate and couldn't make it to Walmart today the event will continue Saturday August 6th from 10am until 4pm and Sunday August 7th from 1pm until 5pm.

