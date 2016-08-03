Good Samaritan, EOAC help mom and kids in condemned house

It’s been less than 24 hours since we shared Kendra Betters’ story, and the mother of six is already getting help from the Central Texas community.

Betters and her six children moved into a house that was found to be unlivable – less than 30 days after they moved in.

Within minutes of Betters’ story airing, a man, who wishes to remain anonymous, called in to the station to offer a helping hand.

"Just with it being on the news yesterday, last night, just overnight, that quick, the whole situation has turned around," Betters said. "He asked me how much and I told him whatever your heart wants to give, that’s good enough for me."

But before Betters could make it to Walmart to pick up the money a man in the community sent to her, the Economic Opportunities Advancement Corporation also decided to help Betters.

"We’re what you consider a hope program. We provide hope for those who feel like there’s no other way out," said Carla Minniefield, a case manager with E.O.A.C. "Making a difference in someone’s life, that’s my purpose. I get up everyday and go to work everyday to make a difference in someone’s life."

Betters said help from the E.O.A.C is going to make a big difference in her life.

"They’re moving me...they’re gonna help me move into a house," she said. "Now I’m looking for a house. That’s what I’m doing now. I’ve been in the Thrifty Nickle, and my sister will take me around a bit, and we’ll ride around until we find something."

Minniefield said seeing a story she could relate to made her feel like she had to do something to help betters

"I was a single parent. I understood the struggle, and with her having the six children, I definitely understood," she said. "We’re put here to serve people and I just have to help her."

E.O.A.C serves McLennan, Falls, Bosque, Limestone, Hill, and Freestone counties. Minniefield said anyone who needs help can call 254-753-0331, and ask for the community programming department.

