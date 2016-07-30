July 30th is officially "End the hate make Killeen great" day

A group of Killeen residents made history today after they planned a positive event in the community, which now has its own day.

The event “End the hate make Killeen great” was originally created to spread positive vibes of unity throughout the community.

During the event the Mayor of Killeen Jose Segarra gave a proclamation to give this event its own day from now on, every year on July 30th.

The event was held at the Long Branch Park in Killeen from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The founders of this event were a group of spontaneous Killeen residents who had a mission to bring the community together to promote peace instead of acts of violence.



The group received support from hundreds of Killeen residents in addition to the Mayor, the Killeen Police Department and the City council.



Mayor Segarra said this event is a way for Killeen residents to build connectivity amongst one another, and overall that's what makes the city a better place.



“One of the great things that I admire about this event is that it was young people... it was a group of young people that came together and look at the turn out”, said Segarra.

One of the event organizers Amber Mezzacappa said they will look forward to planning this event every year from here on out.

"We want to reduce crime and exemplify unit in the community. If we can show our children what it takes to make a difference and add unity in the community they can grow up and be safer and it will be safer for us as an older community” said Mezzacappa.



What started out as a city barbecue is now a day created in history.

