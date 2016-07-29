Local organizations team up to donate hundreds of books to children in Temple

A group of children participated in a free book fair at the Waymon Manor apartments in Temple.



Children from the community were able to come eat lunch and pick out a few books to take home.

The book share program was created by multiple community organizations including Temple Education Foundation, United Way, Temple ISD, Give more hugs and the UN-Included club.

The Executive Director of give more hugs Chris McGilvery was responsible for donating the books he said programs like this help to continuously promote learning, reading and literacy for children of all ages.

“These books are brand new relevant engaging books that kids will get to pick which ones that they would like to take home and hopefully that will spark the love for reading” said McGilvery.



Director of Marketing for the United Way of Central Texas Mary Beth Kauk said volunteers from their organization wrote encouraging messages inside each of the book for the kids.

“No matter where they come from they have the opportunity to learn and they deserve as much of an effort and opportunity to learn as any other child does and just to show them that they are loved and wanted by the community”.



“My favorite part is the smile on the kids faces they get so excited you know many of them don't get to have new books and for some of these kids today this is the first time they've ever owned a new book” said Kauk.



There were a total of 300 books donated and about 50 kids who participated.

Many of the organizations responsible for hosting this event said they look forward to doing this more often.

