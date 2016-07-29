Vince Erickson

Vince brings a wealth of seasoning and broadcasting experience as co-anchor of “Good Morning Texas”, and as a multi-media journalist.

He’s a 30-year news business veteran - you may remember him as Sports Director at News Channel 25 from 2003-2009 - and has worked in markets as far north as Nebraska all the way south to the Rio Grande Valley with a few in between.

During his sportscasting career, he had the privilege of covering some of the sporting world’s greatest modern-day events, including the Dallas Cowboys 1993 Super Bowl season, three BCS national championship games, two Cotton Bowls, the Baylor Lady Bears’ 2005 national championship, a College World Series, a Women’s Softball World Series, and the 2006 NBA Finals—for starters. He’s won numerous broadcasting awards in two states.

Vince is also a certified personal trainer, so you might see him out running, cycling, and hiking many of Central Texas’s great outdoor venues to keep himself in shape, as well as competing in local events and Spartan Races. He’s also a solid community member—where he has served on the Community Cancer Association Board of Directors.

Vince is a 1987 graduate of Oklahoma State University—with a degree in Journalism & Broadcasting. Yes, he grew up in Oklahoma (OKC, to be specific), but is proud to call Central Texas home, along with his wife, two children, two dogs and two cats.

