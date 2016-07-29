Speed and water from sprinklers probable factors in Waco rollover crash

A rollover crash early Friday morning in Waco sent one woman to the hospital.

Waco Police rushed to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Bagby Avenue and Texas Central Parkway shortly before 4 a.m. on Friday.

According to police, the driver said he hit a wet patch on the road from nearby sprinklers and lost control of the vehicle. He did not suffer any injuries.

A woman who was the passenger in the GMC pickup was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center to be treated for possible injuries.

The woman's condition is unknown at this time, and the exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All Rights Reserved.